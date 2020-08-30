Nithya Menen’s Best Kannada Movies That Are A Must Watch For All Fans

Nithya Menen is a very well-known Indian actor, who has appeared in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi movies. Having entered the acting industry as a child artist, Nithya Menen has over the years been acknowledged with many awards in order to appreciate and praise her good work and talent. The actor was last seen in the Hindi language web-series Breathe Into the Shadows (2020), opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Here are some of Nitya Menen’s best Kannada movies that fans will definitely enjoy. Read further ahead.

Nithya Menen’s Kannada movies to binge-watch

7 O’Clock (2006)

7 O’Clock is considered one of the best Nithya Menen's movies of all times. It is a Kannada language romantic drama, written and directed by Santosh Rai Pathaje. The movie cast Nithya Menen, debutant Mithun Tejaswi, and debutant Pooja Kanwal as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a girl who loves to prank others every day in the morning’ until one day she gets trapped in a prank by an over smart man. The movie was critically acclaimed and was praised by many.

Josh (2009)

Josh is one of the most critically acclaimed Nithya Menen's Kannada movies. It is a Kannada language romantic drama, written and directed by Shivamani. The movie cast Nithya Menen, Rakesh Adiga, Poorna, Akshay, and Vishnu Prasanna as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of Rockey, Meera, Meena, and Sneha who struggle with studies and also their love life. The movie was a huge commercial success at the box-office and reportedly went ahead to become the highest-grossing Kannada movie of the year.

Aidondla Aidu (2011)

Aidondla Aidu is a must-watch movie out of all Nithya Menen's movies. It is a Kannada language anthology drama, directed by VK Prakash. The movie cast Nithya Menen, Dileep Raj, and Vrinda Samartha as the lead characters. The plot of the film is based on the extracts from 18 Natakangal, which is a Sahitya Akademi award-winning collection of short stories that have been written by Jayaprakash Kuloor. It was critically acclaimed but was not a huge commercial success at the box-office.

Myna (2013)

Myna is considered to be one of the best Nithya Menen's Kannada movies. It is a Kannada language romantic drama, written and directed by Nagashekar. The movie cast Nitya Menen and Chetan Kumar as the lead characters. The plot of the film is based on the real-life incident of a very dangerous criminal who had been charged with 34 murders. The movie won the Filmfare Award for Best Film Kannada that year and was later even remade in Hindi.

Kotigobba 2 (2016)

Kotigobba 2 is one of the actors' best works out of all of Nithya Menen's movies. It is a Kannada language action comedy movie, directed by KS Ravikumar, The movie cast Nithya Menen and Sudeep as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a real estate agent who is disguised as a burglar swindles from rich and makes the police believe that it is his identical twin who is behind this robbery. The movie was a huge commercial success at the box-office.

