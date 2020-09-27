Did You Know Nithya Menen Aspired To Be A War Journalist And Not An Actor?

Filmfare award winner Nithya Menen has worked in several Telugu, Tamil, Malayam and Hindi films. She first appeared on screen as a child actor and made her debut in the film industry with a Kannada film Seven O’Clock. So far, the actor has been a part of several movies and has also received several accolades for performances. However, Nithya Menen never dreamed of becoming an actor. In fact, she aspired to be a war journalist during her early college days.

Nithya Menen wanted to be a journalist?

According to Asiaville News, Nithya Menen is a graduate in Journalism and she had dreamed of becoming a war journalist in her early days. She actively started her career in the movie industry in 2009. The actor said that she wanted to be behind the camera and dreamt of becoming a cinematographer, but the camera literally pushed her to be in the front.

Nithya Menen has now become a pan-India star, moving beyond South and she considers recognition as an award and not the physical statue which is given as an award. The actor also mentioned that she found journalism unappealing and thus opted for filmmaking. While she was signing up for a filmmaking course, director Nandini Reddy approached her and convinced her to take up acting.

Nithya Menen is most popular for her role in movies Ok Kanmani, Ala Modalaindi, Urumi, 24, Awe and Praana. Her mother tongue is Malayali but she can speak several languages. The actor made her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's film Mission Mangal. The film also starred actors Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sharma Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari.

Professionally, Nithya Menen was last seen in the Tamil film Psycho in which she essayed the role of an IPS officer. She was also seen in crime drama thriller web series Breathe:Into the Shadows which released on Amazon prime video in July. The series starred Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh along with Nithya Menen. Next, the actor will be seen in a multilingual film Gamanam. The actor will be portraying the role of Shailaputri Devi in the film.

