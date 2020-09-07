Nitin Chandra's First-ever Maithili Film 'Mithila Makhaan' Wins National Award

Director Nitin Chandra, who directed the first-ever Maithili film Mithila Makhaan, received the prestigious National Award for this project. The directed opened up on the idea of making this film and how challenging it was to find a female lead. He also shared his experience of winning the National Award. Nitin Chandra shared that the idea of the film occurred during his visit to flood-affected areas in Bihar, in the year 2008-2009.

The director who went on to bag the National Award for his film Mithila Makhaan said that a National Award is something every filmmaker aspires. Nitin Chandra’s DVD reached the DFF Office in Delhi on the last day, and he was not sure whether it had reached. When he heard the results of the National Award in March, he realised that it did reach the office, and the rest is history.

The director first made a documentary to understand the problems in the area. The director said that the floods in North Bihar were causing havoc. The idea of making a film came to him when he saw economically abled individuals create jobs in their own village. Nitin Chandra wrote the story back in 2013 and was looking for investors. However, when the director had almost given up on making the film, a Producer from Singapore came along with a few sources, and the film was made.

Nitin Chandra further said that making the film was a challenge in itself. The film was shot in Toronto, India, and in some parts of Nepal. The director said that they wanted to shoot winter in Toronto, but they did not know winter in Toronto ranged from 35 to -10 degrees on normal days. They somehow managed to complete the shoot and returned back to Bihar. One of the best memories from their shoot was when they switched from -35 in Toronto to +45 in the heat of Bihar, during the month of May.

Kranti Prakash Jha and Anuritta K Jha played lead roles in Mithila Makhaan. Nitin Chandra said that casting was not easy, especially for the female leads. He said that Kranti Prakash Jha had worked with him in Deswa and casting him was the first option. The director was dicey in casting Anuritta Jha but thought of giving it a shot by meeting her. Soon everything fell into place and the film was on floors.

