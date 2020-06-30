Goat Climbs On Buffalo To Munch On Leaves, Netizens Say 'leap And Hustle' To Achieve Goals

A footage of a climber goat standing on the buffalo and happily munching the leaves on a tree has reminded the internet of ‘Bahubali’ as several others were in splits. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Sudha Ramen, the nearly 10-second footage shows a goat downright adept in the art of climbing as it jumps swiftly on the buffalo, walks on its back, hoofs halfway on the bark to graze from on top of the tree. Placing its front limbs on the wood for balance, almost suspended mid-air, the determined goat feeds on the tasty snack, the branches.

Viewed over 12,000 times, the footage amassed a slew of reactions from the Twitter users who called the hoofed animal “a pro”, “a politician in the making”, “corporate culture thriving on opportunities”, among many other comical remarks. Some were left stunned at the goat’s passion and its craving that it went the extra mile to accomplish its odd goal of ‘tree-grazing'. The animal’s wit and its tricks to be able to reach the tree have also left many inspired as it resonated with the famous saying, “Where there is a will, there is a way”. Barely worried about the consequences, the goat seemed extremely focused as it climbs on the buffalo, that was left confused and wondering, as it stands oblivious about what had happened. Another goat, tied from the same tree can be seen minding its own business as it relaxes next to a chicken’s coop.

That's a smart goat 😁



🎞️ Shared. pic.twitter.com/gy3Do1ugOt — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 25, 2020

Read: ‘Adorable': Dogs Trying To ‘hide’ Behind Curtains Leaves Netizens In Awe

Read: Video Of ‘cute’ Dog Enjoying Its Hydrotherapy Session Leaves Netizens In Awe

Twitter users pour reactions

A commenter hilariously pointed out that the video was an exemplar of when a goal is unreachable, one had to look at alternatives, hustle, and leap. Another opined that the goat had seemingly wanted some foot massage. While one other thought that the goat and the buffalo were “good friends”, and the buffalo was just trying to help, ascertaining, that a friend in need is a friend indeed, "Hmm,” agreed another.

WoW VERY TALENTED — PRAKASH KUMAR DAS (@PRAKASH27316115) June 29, 2020

Did it share anything with the buffalo? — కృష్ణా (@krishna4655) June 25, 2020

and buffalo because she is also getting free massage. — Nitin Chandra (@nitinchandra09) June 26, 2020

Indian Goat.... — Rama Krishna Challa🔸 (@CRKR555) June 25, 2020

Necessity is the mother of invention. — Maestro Torero (@🏡) (@Harifamily) June 25, 2020

Friendship goals.. — tpkay (@tpeekay) June 25, 2020

Buffalo helping a friend to reach his goal perhaps. — SUNEETH .DIVISION VICE PRESIDENT,TRS PARTY (@suneethsunrise1) June 25, 2020

With a cooperative Buffalo — Devender Rawal (@devender1644) June 26, 2020

Flynn effect 😛 — Dr Vidhi M Pilania (@VidhiPilania) June 25, 2020

Read: Video: Mom Surprises Daughter With Puppy, Her Reaction Leaves Netizens Teary-eyed

Read: Video Of Baby Stingrays Wiggling Their Tiny Feet Leaves Netizens In Awe | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.