From 'Natrang' To 'Ajintha': Sonalee Kulkarni's Marathi Movies That Are A Must-watch

Popular Marathi star Sonalee Kulkarni is a talented actor and a fashionista as well. The actor made her debut with the Marathi film ‘Bakula Namdeo Ghotale’ for which she received many accolades. Sonalee Kulkarni is also known for her Lavani dance song ‘Apsara Aali’ from the Marathi movie ‘Natarang’. The actor ventured into Bollywood films with, ‘Grand Mast’, ‘Singham 2’ and others. As her work in Marathi films is worth watching, here are some of Sonalee Kulkarni's Marathi movies that are unmissable-

Sonalee Kulkarni's Marathi movies-

Poshter Girl

The film, Poshter Girl was directed by Samir Patel and focused on the serious issue of female foeticide. Reportedly, this film was the first creation of this type in the Marathi film industry which conveyed a social message in a comedy way. Poshter Girl, the film starred Sonalee Kulkarni in the lead role who as Rupali sheds light over a serious issue of female feticide in a very smooth and clear manner. The film is worth watching as per the audience reviews and was a successful hit at the Box-office.

Hampi

Hampi was an exceptional love story by Prakash Kunte which taught the meaning of life to the viewers. The film starring Sonalee Kulkarni, Lalit Prabhakar, Prajakta Mali and Priyadarshan Jadhav in key roles was a romantic drama. The plot of the film revolved around a young girl who travels to Hampi to elevate and nurture her spirits by meeting people who make her understand the importance of life. And later in the process, she also met a boy, whom she finds to be a perfect match for her.

Natrang

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, this film, Natrang was a poignant movie. The film starred Sonalee Kulkarni and Atul Kulkarni in the lead roles and the story of the film revolved around the life of a boy Guna, who is tamasha artist from Maharashtra. Guna faces a lot of challenges while pursuing his passion.

The film is also popular for its Lavani performance by Sonalee Kulkarni on the song ‘Apsara Aali’, which became one of the hit songs after the release. This blockbuster film of Sonalee Kulkarni and Atul Kulkarni is a worth watch as their performances were appreciated by the audience a lot.

Ajintha

Ajintha is a Marathi movie helmed by the acclaimed art filmmaker Nitin Chandra Desai. The film starred Wallace and Sonalee Kulkarni in the lead role. The plot of the film narrates a love story between a Marathi Buddhist tribal girl named, Paro and the British Major Robert Gill, who was an artist and visited India to paint the historical scriptures.

The film, Ajintha depicts the historic Ajanta caves and the beautiful scriptures on the walls of the historical monument portraying the ancient Buddhist culture.

