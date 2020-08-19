Nivetha Thomas To Star Alongside Prabhas In Nag Ashwin’s Next? Read Details

Actor Nivetha Thomas, who last enticed the audience in the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, will be essaying a pivotal role in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film starring Prabhas in the lead role stated a news report at India Today. The production house, Vyjayanthi Films had announced earlier this year that they will be producing Prabhas' 21st movie which will be a pan-Indian project. The makers of the project had further sent the fans into a frenzy when they announced that actor Deepika Padukone will also be a part of the movie.

Nivetha Thomas impressed by the script of the movie

The makers have now reportedly roped in Nivetha to play a crucial part in the movie. The director of the film, Nag Ashwin has also narrated the script to Nivetha and she was impressed by her character in the movie. But there has been no official announcement regarding the same by the makers of the film nor the Ninnu Kori actor. The fans are waiting to hear about this recent development soon by the makers. The movie is touted to be a sci-fi film.

The film is not a biopic or a remake, says director

Speaking to India Today, the director of the movie had revealed that the movie will have an original script and is not a remake or a biopic. He had further revealed how he has penned a new project and since it is a completely new film, the screenplay is taking time shape up. The filmmaker added that he is taking it slow with this new film.

Filmmaker Ashwin's directorial venture Mahanati which starred Keerthy Suresh in the lead role had received thunderous applause from the audience. The movie had also won three national awards. Meanwhile, Prabhas is also gearing up for the post-production process for his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam.

The movie will mark his 20th film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas will be starring opposite Pooja Hegde in the movie. The makers had also unveiled the first poster of the film on August 10, 2020, which had sent the fans into a frenzy. The movie has spent almost two years under the making process and will be released in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

