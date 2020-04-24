Allu Arjun's Film 'Pushpa' To Feature Nivetha Thomas In The Lead Role?

Allu Arjun's next film Pushpa has grabbed fans' attention since its first look was revealed. The audience is curious to know more details about the film. The audience is also excited to know who will be playing the female lead in the film. According to a recent report, it is revealed that actor Nivetha Thomas has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is officially the part of Allu Arjun starrer film Pushpa. According to various reports, Vijay Sethupathi is no longer a part of the Sukumar directorial film.

Check out the poster of Pushpa shared by Allu Arjun

Reportedly, Kannada actor Dhananjay and Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty will be seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa. Nivetha Thomas, on the other hand, is prepping for the film Vakeel Saab which is the Telugu remake of award-winning Bollywood film Pink. In Vakeel Saab, actor Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen playing the pivotal roles and Pawan Kalyan is playing the role of the lawyer. Vakeel Saab is being directed by Sriram Venu and is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Director Trivikram Srinivas has been roped in as the dialogue writer for the film.

Nivetha Thomas was last seen in Rajinikanth's most recent film Darbar. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss. Darbar also featured actor Nayanthara in the lead role. In the film Darbar, Nivetha Thomas essayed the character of Rajinikanth's daughter. The fans highly appreciated the film and Nivetha's role as Valli. Nivetha Thomas will be next seen in Nani's film V.

