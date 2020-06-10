Can Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Recreate The Love In Bollywood's 'Premam'? See Details

The 2015 romantic drama Premam is regarded as one of the best coming of age musical romantic dramas. The movie is written edited and directed by Alphonse Puthren. The film features a strong star cast of Nivin Pauly, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Apart from them, the movie also featured as many as 17 debutant actors. The plot of the film follows the story of George and his friends from their teen years to adulthood.

The movie was a huge success at the box office and also went on to win several awards and accolades. The movie was praised by critics and audiences alike for the performances of the actor, plot, editing and cinematography. The music of the film also received great appreciation from the audience.

The film proved to be a massive hit among the audiences but what if the movie is ever made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Premam cast if the movie ever gets a remake I Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh as George David

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly had played one of the lead roles of George David in the movie. Ranveer Singh can pull off any role with perfection with his brilliant acting skills. He becomes the perfect actor to play this role in Bollywood’s Premam.

Image Credits: Ranveer Singh and Nivin Pauly Instagram

Alia Bhatt as Malar

Malar was played by Sai Pallavi in the movie. If the movie is ever made in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt can do justice to this role. Besides, it would be a treat for the audience to see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh together on screen the success of Gully Boy.

Image Credits: Sai Pallavi and Alia Bhatt Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor as Celine

The pivotal role of Celine was played by Madonna Sebastian in Premam. Janhvi Kapoor becomes the natural choice to play this role with her amazing looks and stellar acting skills.

Image Credits: Madonna Sebastian and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Ananya Panday as Mary George

Actor Anupama Parameswaran had played the role of Mary George in the movie. Ananya Panday might be the ideal actor to play this role in the Bollywood remake of the film.

Image Credits: Anupama Parameswaran and Ananya Panday Instagram

Rajkummar Rao as Shambu

Rajkummar Rao can breathe life into this role of Shambu in Bollywood’s version of Premam. Shambu was played by Shabareesh Varma in the movie.

Image Credits: Shabareesh Varma and Rajkummar Rao Instagram

