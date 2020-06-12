'Premam' Director Alphonse Puthren Would Have Cast Dhanush If It Was Remade In Tamil

Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, in a recent media interview, revealed that Dhanush would be the right choice for Premam's Tamil remake. He further disclosed that initially, the makers of Premam were planning to release the movie in Tamil. However, since the film reportedly ran in Tamil Nadu theatres for more than 250 days and had a good theatrical run, they shelved the idea.

Premam, starring Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi, and Madonna Sebastian in the lead, narrates three phases of George's (Nivin Pauly) life. The Alphonse Puthren directorial that released in 2015 won rave reviews from the audience. Premam was produced by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.

Interestingly, Dhanush has worked with Premam's heroines Anupama Parameswaran, Sai Pallavi, and Madonna Sebastian in various movies. While Anupama Parameshwaran made her Kollywood debut with Dhanush and Trisha starrer Kodi, Madonna Sebastian was seen in a cameo appearance in Dhanush's directorial debut Power Paandi. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi and Dhanush recently starred opposite each other in Balaji Mohan's Maari 2.

For the unknown, Alphonse Puthren's Premam recently got a Telegu remake with Naga Chaitanya reprising Nivin Pauly's role. Premam's Telugu remake was a box office success but was highly criticised for its casting. The remake directed by Chandoo Mondeti reportedly collected about Rs. 37 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Alphonse Puthren, who is on a hiatus is reportedly pursuing music. Reportedly, Alphonse Puthren was supposed to start work on a bi-lingual with Mammootty and Arun Vijay in the lead. However, the film got shelved due to its budget. In an old interview, Alphonse revealed that the movie was supposed to be made on a large scale, so the budget was about Rs. 15 crores.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram. The movie, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George in the lead is touted to be a gangster-drama. The Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by S Sasikanth under his production banner Y Not Studios. Besides the upcomer, Dhanush has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

