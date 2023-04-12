NTR Jr, Filmmaker Vetrimaaran To Collaborate For A Film? Here's What We Know

Vada Chennai director Vetrimaaran, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Viduthalai, recently talked about working with south star NTR Jr. The filmmaker, on April 12, said he would work with NTR Jr only if the project called for it and not because of his celebrity power. In a media interaction at one of the promotional events of Viduthalai, Vetrimaaran said “I met NTR Jr after Asuran (2019) and post the lockdown. We are in talks now, a film is bound to happen.”

He further clarified that the story would be something which actually requires NTR Jr as the actor and not just for his star value. “Collaboration will make sense to me and I will not collaborate just for the star value or the combination value. I will only collaborate for a content that will demand a star like him,” the director added. Vetrimaaran also revealed his wish to work with Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu. He said he met both the actors to discuss some films but in the end it didn’t work out and he hopes to work with them soon.

NTR Jr upcoming releases

On the work front, NTR Jr is currently filming for tentatively titled NTR 30. The film was formally launched with a puja ceremony, last month. A motion poster for the film was revealed last year in May. It showed a man wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop. A few boats were seen sailing in the violent sea waves. It is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. NTR 30 will also be marking the Telugu debut of actor Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to release later this year. Additionally, Jr NTR is working with director Prashanth Neel for his 31st film and will also be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.