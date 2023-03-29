This Is Why NTR Jr Did Not Attend RRR Co-star Ram Charan's Birthday Bash

Ram Charan had an eventful start to the week. The actor turned 38 amongst friends and family. Ram Charan also hosted a major birthday bash in Hyderabad. The bash was attended by several well known names from the film fraternity including SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, Rahul Sipligunj, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. NTR Jr, however, was conspicuously absent from the list of attendees.

NTR Jr's absence

Lakshmi Pranathi, wife to NTR Jr, turned 31 on Sunday. Lakshmi Pranathi's birthday falls exactly a day before that of Ram Charan's. NTR Jr had hosted a party for his wife's birthday on Sunday. Inside pictures from the party have been doing the rounds of the Internet.



NTR Jr also took to Instagram to post a picture of the two on her birthday. While Lakshmi Pranathi was dressed in a simple denim dress with black slacks and boots, NTR Jr was dressed in all-black. He captioned the post with a simple, "Happy Birthday ammalu…".



Ram Charan's birthday bash was hosted exactly a day later. It seems plausible, that the Janatha Garage actor simply skipped on 'brother' Ram Charan's gathering, owing to a packed previous day. Ram Charan and NTR Jr share a strong bond.

Ram Charan's bash

Ram Charan's 38th birthday bash was a star-studded event. Among the list of eminent attendees were SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni and Allu Aravind. Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi took the opportunity to also honour all present from the RRR team including SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj.

On the work front

Ram Charan has had an eventful week. Not only did he turn 38 in style, surrounded by the who's who of the industry, but also revealed the official name of his next film, RC 15 which will now be called Game Changer. The poster for RC 16 was also unveiled by the team. NTR Jr too has been busy post the Oscars stint. He is currently shooting for NTR 30, directed by Kortala Siva, also starring Janhvi Kapoor. The film had a muhurat puja recently before commencing principal photography.

