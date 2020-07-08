NTR30 To Have Manoj Manchu As The Main Antagonist? The Actor Addresses The Rumours

Reports have suggested that actor Manoj Manchu will be essaying the role of the main antagonist in the NTR Jr starrer NTR30. The film is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Manoj's team reportedly released a press statement wherein he addressed the ongoing rumours. The actor rubbished the rumours of him starring in NTR30 calling it untrue.

Manoj Manchu will not be seen in NTR30

According to media reports, the Telugu actor has not signed any other project and is completely invested in the post-production work of his much-awaited comeback movie, Aham Brahmasmi. The actor's team has stated reportedly that he will not be starring alongside NTR Jr in the movie. Manoj is making a comeback after 3 years with the film Aham Brahmasmi which is touted to be a pan India film and was in the buzz right since its inception.

The film is helmed by Srikanth Reddy. The film will be bankrolled by the Sri actor along with his mother Nirmala Devi. The movie will be released in five different languages—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

NTR30 may also star Samantha Akkineni

Talking about the film NTR30, the film has kept the fans excited right since it was announced. Fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the Badshaah actor in both the films NTR30 along with SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film will be helmed by Nandamuri Kalyanram and S Radha Krishna. The ambitious project will be bankrolled by Haarika & Hassine Creations and NTR Arts. According to media sources, Samantha Akkineni may be seen as the female protagonist in the film. But the makers have reportedly given no official confirmation regarding the same.

On the work front, fans are also excited for NTR Jr's film RRR. The film will also be starring Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in the pivotal roles. The movie is touted to be a period action flick that is basically fictional stories of India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju from Andhra Pradesh and Komaram Bheem from Telangana who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

