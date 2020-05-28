Jr NTR And Kalyan Ram Will Not Visit NTR Ghat To Pay Tribute To Their Late Grandfather

Today marks the 98th birth anniversary of legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Fans have been paying their tribute to the prominent personality across social media platforms. However, his grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram will not be visiting the NTR ghat due to the lockdown.

Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram may not visit the NTR ghat

Also Read | Jr NTR Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About His Abs In This Unseen Picture

According to reports, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram have mentioned that due to safety concerns, they will refrain from visiting the place this year. The two actors have a ritual of visiting the NTR ghat every year on the birth anniversary of the grandfather.

The brothers pay their respects and offer prayers to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Garu. This year, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram will be observing the ritual at home with their families. as reported.

According to a news portal, NTR's family did not want to cause a major crowding issue at the ghat amid the lockdown. Hence, keeping the safety of the general public in mind and the family chose to have the celebrations at home this year. However, Balakrishna visited the ghat today morning, according to a news portal. He paid tribute to the legendary public figure on his birth anniversary.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Influential Roles In THESE Films With Superstar JR NTR Will Woo Fans

Raghavendra Rao also tweeted a tribute message to NTR Garu. In the tweet, he mentioned that despite having several high and lows in his career, he finds it his honour to have worked with NTR. Rao said that he will forever cherish the memories they shared and called it his biggest achievement.

My cinematic journey has had numerous highs! But the biggest honour, even greater than accolades and awards is surely having had the opportunity to work with the legendary NTR garu. I will forever cherish this and consider it my biggest achievement. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #JoharNTR pic.twitter.com/Wnqo4h71D4 — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) May 28, 2020

Also Read | Here's Jr NTR's Massive Net Worth As 'Young Tiger' Rings In His 37th Birthday; Read Here

In an interview, when Jr NTR was asked if he would be willing to star in a biopic based on the life of his grandfather, the actor had said that he doesn’t have the courage to play that kind of role. Jr NTR further added that he believes he can play the part; however, he just doesn’t want to attempt it.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen next in RRR opposite Ram Charan. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli who is known for his Baahubali franchise. RRR has already created tremendous buzz and fans are expecting it to be a big blockbuster similar to Baahubali. The cast of the film also includes Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt who will have pivotal roles in the film.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma On Jr NTR's Shirtless Pic, 'I Am Not Gay But This Makes Me Want To Be One'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.