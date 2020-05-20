Jr NTR Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About His Abs In This Unseen Picture

South Indian superstar Jr NTR is one of the most popular actors in the industry right now. He started his journey with the 2001 film, Student No. 1 and since then, he has been a part of several hit films like Aadi, Simhadri, Janatha Garage, etc. He is also the grandson of late actor N. T. Rama Rao who also served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. As Jr NTR turns 37 today, many fans of the actor have been caving out unseen pictures of the actor. However, this one has got many of his fans drooling.

ALSO READ | Jr NTR's 'RRR' Look Release Postponed From His Birthday; Makers Give An Official Statement

Jr NTR with his washboard abs in the unseen picture

Celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani took to social media earlier today to wish Jr NTR on his birthday. In the picture, Jr NTR can be seen flaunting his ridged, washboard abs as he poses for the camera. The actor is seen shirtless while donning a pair of blue ripped jeans.

Dabboo Ratnani further wrote in the caption, “If it doesn’t Challenge You, It Doesn’t Change You”. He also dropped in his wishes for the superstar on the special occasion. Jr NTR’s this picture has given fans fitness goals as he shows off his perfect abs.

ALSO READ | 'RRR' First Look Release Delayed; Jr NTR Addresses Fans' Disappointment In An Open Letter

Take a look at JR NTR’s unseen picture here:

As soon as Dabboo Ratnani shared this unseen picture of Jr NTR, many fans of the actor immediately took to the comments section to showcase their love for the actor. Many were even drooling over the perfect abs that the actor is sporting. One fan even commented on how this picture is one of the best clicks of Jr NTR till date. Another fan could not handle the glamour and commented, “uff” under JR NTR’s picture.

Check out fans’ comments while drooling over Jr NTR’s picture here:

ALSO READ | Jr NTR Turns 37: #RRRMovie Trends As Fans Flood Twitter With Birthday Wishes

(Image Source: Dabboo Ratnani Instagram)

On the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next, titled RRR. The makers of the film were all set to release the first look of the film on Jr NTR’s birthday. However, RRR’s makers recently announced that they will not be able to do so. Fans across the country were disappointed as they were eagerly waiting for the release of Jr NTR’s first look from RRR. The makers had earlier released Ram Charan’s first look on the actor’s birthday a while ago.

ALSO READ | Watch Prabhas Shake A Leg With Jr. NTR & Nagarjun On Latter's Famous Song From 'Shiva'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.