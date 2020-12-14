Nusrat Jahan Believes Chocolate Belongs To 'salad' Category, Shares Picture

Bengali actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan seems like a chocolate lover. She recently took to her Instagram handle to justify as to why chocolate counts as a salad. While sharing her close up pictures, she can be seen taking bites of chocolate as her fans praise her looks.

Nusrat Jahan's Chocolaty Photos

On December 14, Nusrat Jahan took to her Instagram to share her pictures while eating chocolates. She went on to explain as to why she considers chocolate as a salad. She captioned her close up picture as, 'Chocolate comes from cocoa.. which is a plant, thus ðŸ« counts as Salad. THE END. ðŸ˜…ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜†. ðŸ“¸:.' She can be seen indulging in the flavour of Fererro Rocher. Nusrat Jahan's Instagram is now filled with her fans praising and supporting her theory of chocolate.

On Nusrat Jahan's photo, her fans left red heart and heart eyes emoticons. Few users went on to comment on her looks. They wrote, 'Looking pretty' and 'Gorgeous' as well. Another user wrote, 'You look very pretty.'

This is not the first time that Nusrat has won the hearts of her fans. In another post, she posted a reel video wearing a blue starry shirt. In the video, she can be seen facing the wall and then turning towards the camera. She captioned the video as, 'ð•Žð•™ð•’ð•¥'ð•¤ ð• ð•Ÿ ð•žð•’ð•™ ð•žð•šð•Ÿð••.....ð•œð•–ð•–ð•¡ ð•˜ð•¦ð•–ð•¤ð•¤ð•šð•Ÿð•˜ â¤ï¸ .'

Nusrat Jahan's fans were excited to know about what is going on Nusrat's mind. They went on to guess and give their insight on the same. One of the users commented, ' Only 25 days to go for your birthday!ðŸŽ‰ I think that's on your mindðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜, whereas others complimented her for the looks.

Nusrat Jahan has been very active on the platform and recently bestowed her fans with her throwback picture. In the picture, she can be seen soaking in the sun while sitting near a swimming pool.

Nusrat began her professional career in modelling before stepping into the world of Bengali cinema. She has worked in movies like Love Express, Haripada Bandwala, Ami Je Ke Tomar, One and many more. She was last seen in thriller movie Asur as well as SOS in Kolkata. Last year, she won the elections in her constituency in General Elections and become one of the youngest Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha.

