Nusrat Jahan Posts A Picture With Harry Potter Reference; Supports 'Team Griffyndor'

Nusrat Jahan is a well-known actor in the Bengali film industry with her career spanning nearly a decade. Hailing from Kolkata, the actor had made her debut in 2011 with the movie Shotru. She has now turned into a politician as well and has become a Member of Parliament from West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee’s party TMC. Nusrat Jahan’s Instagram sees frequent posts and updates from the actor about her professional and personal life. She uploaded a post which has a Harry Potter reference in it. Have a look at the post. on her Instagram.

Nusrat Jahan ‘cheers’ for Team Gryffindor

Nusrat Jahan has posted a picture of herself wearing a white t-shirt that says ‘Team Gryffindor’. The actor wrote in the caption of her post, “Mornings❤️ #harrypotterfan #teamgryffindor #potterlove #wintersunshine #beforeistartmyday". Sitting by a sunlight window, she's wearing a pair of brown spectacles and looking down while smiling. She's also holding a mug with a leaf design in her hand.

Nusrat Jahan has revealed with the post about being a Harry Potter fan and sported this t-shirt ‘cheering’ for ‘Team Gryffindor’. Nusrat Jahan’s Instagram shows that she can effortlessly express herself on social media. Her followers on Instagram can find a number of Nusrat Jahan’s photos where she is seen providing a glimpse of her personal and professional life as well.

Before this, she had posted a selfie in between her busy day where she revealed that she was between press conferences and photo shoots. On a more personal front, she had also recently uploaded a reel where she was relaxing in her home with candles and a peacock feather.

Nusrat Jahan began her professional career in modelling before getting roles in Bengali films. Over the past few years, she has worked in a number of films such as Love Express, Haripada Bandwala, Ami Je Ke Tomar, One and many more. She was recently seen in thriller drama film Asur earlier this year, as well as SOS Kolkata. Last year, she won the elections in her constituency in General Elections and become one of the youngest Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha.

