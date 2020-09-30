TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Receives Death Threats For Posing As Goddess Durga, Seeks Security

Actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan received death threats over social media after she posted pictures and video of herself dressed up as Goddess Durga for a clothing line. In response to the threats, she has written to the Indian High Commissioner requesting immediate police protection in London. Currently, she is in London shooting for her upcoming film.

Below is the letter she has written to the Indian High Commissioner:

Nusrat Jahan writes to Indian High Commissioner

While listing all her diplomatic details, the Parliament member has requested the Indian High Commission for police protection and also added that such threats are taking a toll on her mental health. In the recent pictures and video posted by Nusrat Jahan, she has dressed up as Goddess Durga, holding a 'trishul' in her hand while shooting for a clothing line.

It seems that the post wasn't received well by the haters who objected to her posing as a Hindu while being a Muslim. Reacting to these pictures, some of the users sent her death threats over the post. One of the users commented, “Your time to die has finally arrived. Fear Allah. Can’t you keep your body covered? Chi Chi Chi."

This is not the first time that Nusrat Jahan has been sent death threats for her views or stand on various issues. Earlier, she has also been abused for marrying a Hindu, wearing 'sindoor', taking part in rath yatra and more. The photos of the Nusrat Jahan with her husband from Last year's Durga Puja had gone viral on the internet and also invited a lot of hate comments. Recently, she has also filed a complaint at the Cyber Cell of Kolkata Police about the unauthorised use of per picture by a video chat and dating applications.

(With agency inputs)