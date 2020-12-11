Nusrat Jahan Nails 'Boss Lady' Look, Says 'Strong Women Have Standards'

On December 11, 2020, Nusrat Jahan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the picture, she flaunted her blue coloured semi-formal outfit. In the caption, she motivated her fans that strong women do not have attitudes, they have Standards. Many of her fans couldn’t stop drooling over the beauty and dropped lovely comments.

Nusrat Jahan flaunts her semi-formal look on IG

In the caption, Nusrat wrote, “Someone asked me ‘how do u do it?’ I said ‘I wasn’t given a choice.’ Strong women do not have attitudes, they have Standards…” She further gave credits to her photographer and style team. Many fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons on the posts. A fan wrote, “Gorgeous charming” with a heart, while another one commented, “Stunning. U r the strongest Woman. Love you di @nusratchirps” with several heart-eye faces, praying hands emoticons and a red heart. A user commented, “I love your beautiful smile and expression Nusrat Jahan”. Another user wrote, “What a caption” with several fire emoticons.

This isn’t the first time that Nusrat has won the hearts of her fans by spreading her charm. In her another post, she can be seen nailing her ethnic look as she was draped in purple coloured with golden border saree. She toppled up her look with a maang tikka and gold earrings. She smoked up her eyes and wore nude beige coloured lipstick. She completed her look with a small bindi on her forehead. In the caption, Nusrat wrote, “Need caption… Anything in mind guys.?!!” Yashdas Gupta commented on her post, “Runaway Bride”. A fan commented, “If you feel beautiful internally, you will find beauty in everything”. Another fan wrote, “Traditional beauty” with a pair of red hearts.

In her another recent post, Nusrat shared several pictures of herself and her pet dog. She can be seen wearing a black top and styled her hair in loose beach waves and kept them loose. She flaunted her smile as she posed with her pet dog. In the caption, she quoted Rumi. She wrote, “Those who practice love have neither religion or status… whoever u are, whatever u do, be in LOVE- Rumi” with a red heart. A fan commented, “Nice looking so beautiful” with a kissing face emoticon. Another one complimented her beauty and wrote, “Simplicity suits you”.

