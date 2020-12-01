Jeet And Mimi Chakraborty Starrer Baazi's First Look Poster Is Out Now! See Pic

Bengali actor Jeet's upcoming movie Baazi's first poster is out today. The film is directed by SOS Kolkata director Anshuman Pratyush. Baazi is an official remake of hit Telugu movie titled Nannaku Prematho. It is about the story of a man in a revenge mission for his father. Baazi's cast includes Jeet, Mimi Chakraborty, Abhishek Chatterjee, Bishwanath Basu, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Devdut Ghosh in pivotal roles. Check out the first poster of the film Baazi featuring Jeet and Mimi Chakraborty for the first time together on screen.

Bengali actor Jeet's Baazi first look poster

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the first look poster of Bengali superstar Jeet's next movie Baazi. Taran Adarsh shared the post on his Instagram account and wrote - "JEET - MIMI... FIRST LOOK POSTER... On #Jeet's birthday today, Team #Baazi unveils the first look poster... The #Bengali film stars #Jeet and #MimiChakraborty... Directed by Anshuman Pratyush... Produced by Jeetz Filmworks."

The film is actually produced under Jeetz Filmworks by Jeet himself along with Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani. Baazi was set to be released in 2020 itself, however, due to COVID lockdown, the shoots in London came to a long halt. The movie's release thus got postponed for the next year.

Apart from Jeet's Baazi, the actor would also be seen in the movie Srijit Mukherji Project, both of which are releasing next year. In Baazi, apart from Jeet, the audience awaits their renowned Bengali actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty, who would also be seen in Baazi as the lead roles. Mimi Chakraborty would be seen in Baazi as well as Khela Jokhon, both of which are releasing in 2021. She also appeared in a television serial where she was seen as Devi Mahamaya and Devi Mahisasurmardini, in the serial named Durga Durgatinashini Mahalaya 2020.

Jeet is currently considered one of the biggest stars in the Bengali cinema. He is known for his successful films like Awara, Boss: Born to Rule, Bachchan, Boss 2: Back to Rule, Game: he plays to win, Badsha - The Don, Inspector Nottyk, Jor, Beshi Korechi Prem Korechi, Fighter, Dui Prithibi, The Royal Bengal Tiger, to name a few. Jeet earlier gave his voice to India's first animated movie Dhira for the character of Tenali Rama (Bengali version). Dhira is one of the biggest animated movies to have released in 12 languages. Actor Vivek Oberoi had given his voice for the Hindi version.

