Nusrat Jahan Shares An Important Update With Fans About Her Movie, 'Dictionary'

The Bengali cinema actress Nusrat Jahan is all set for her upcoming film. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and posts regularly. Today, she has posted a new update about her upcoming film on Instagram. Fans cannot wait to see her on the screen soon. Read ahead to know more.

Nusrat Jahan's Instagram post -

Taking to Instagram, Nusrat posted her look from her upcoming film Dictionary. She can be seen in a black and red sari in the post. The film will be directed by Bratya Basu and Nusrat will be playing the character of Smita Sanyal in the film. In her caption, she said that Smita Sanyal was coming soon. She also described her character in Bengali by saying that Smita will be the wife of a forest department officer. She would live in a government bungalow with her husband and her daughter. She said that Smita would be an extrovert person. She concluded her post by saying that Dictionary would be releasing soon. Fans commented on the post in huge numbers in no time.

Nusrat Jahan's film : SOS Kolkata -

Nusrat Jahan was last seen in SOS Kolkata. SOS Kolkata is an Indian Bengali-language action thriller movie. The film is directed by Anshuman Pratyush. The film's cast includes Yash Dasgupta, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan and Sabyasachi Chakraborty. The story revolved around a suspected terrorist attack. It is about a team of ATS officers, army, police and common people who came together to save lives. Nusrat Jahan played the role of an ATS officer in the film. The film was released in theatres on October 21, 2020, following all the guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More about Nusrat Jahan -

Nusrat Jahan predominantly works in Bengali cinema. She made her acting debut in 2011 with Raj Chakraborty's Shotru. She later appeared in the film Khoka 420. Some of her other notable films are Khiladi, Sondhe Namar Agey, Power and more. She will soon be seen in Dictionary. Apart from acting, she joined active politics in 2019. She contested from Basirhat as a Trinamool Congress candidate. Nusrat is an elected Member of Parliament from Basirhat.

