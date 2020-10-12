Nusrat Jahan Shares Photos With Mimi Chakraborty In London, Says 'Jab We Met In London'

Nusrat Jahan is popularly known for her roles in Bengali films. Before getting into politics, the actor had worked in some blockbuster Bengali films. Recently, she shared pictures with actor Mimi Chakraborty. The two are in London for a shoot. Take a look at the pictures.

Nusrat Jahan's photos with Mimi Chakraborty

Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty are currently in London for the shoot of a Bengali film. It seems like the actors are spending some quality time together. Recently, Nusrat Jahan took to her Instagram to share a picture with Mimi Chakraborty. She shared a few glimpses from her hotel room with Mimi. She kissed on Mimi's cheeks while Mimi clicked selfies. The actors have a good rapport and it seems like they were having fun. Nusrat captioned the picture with,"#jabwemetâ¤ï¸ #londondiariesðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ #betweenwork" Their fans have commented in huge numbers on Nusrat Jahan's photos. They called the actors adorable and mentioned that they find their friendship cute. Take a look:

Image Source: Nusrat Jahan's Instagram

Mimi Chakraborty's post with Nusrat

On the other hand, Mimi also shared a picture with Nusrant recently. In the picture, Nusrat and Mimi are seen enjoying a meal along with the other crewmates. Mimi is wearing a pink ear muffler and a black coat while Nusrat Jahan is wearing a pink knotted band with a blue hoody. The actors look gorgeous without makeup. She captioned the picture as "Us" with a heart. Take a look:

Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty had recently resumed for the shoot after the COVID-19 pandemic. Nusrat has been updating her fans with her schedule in London. She recently shared a close up picture of her drinking coffee. She is seen sporting a black coat and wearing animal print glasses along with it. She quoted Rumi in her caption. She wrote," There is a voice that doesn’t use words, LISTEN.” ~ Rumi"

She also shared a picture of hers holding the script of the Bengali film Swastik Sanket. Nusrat looks away from the camera while holding the script. The picture is simple yet gorgeous as the sunlight falls directly on her face and she played with shadows. She also posted a picture posing on the streets in London. She has dressed in a beige saree and sports a black coat over it. Take a look at Nusrat Jahan's photos.

Nusrat Jahan on work front

Nusrat Jahan was last seen in Asur where she played the role of Aditi. Her upcoming film SOS Kolkata is scheduled to release on October 17th this year.

