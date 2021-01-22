On Namrata Shirodkar's Birthday, Here Are Some Adorable Pictures Of The Actor With Family

Namrata Shirodkar turns 49 today on January 22,2021 and her family has traveled to Dubai to ring-in her special day. As known to most, Namrata Shirodkar is the wife of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu.The couple who got married back in 2005, have two children Gautam and Sitara. The family is often seen uploading pictures together from special occasions and travels on their Instagram handles. Read along and take a look at some of the pictures of Namrata with her family.

Namrata Shirodkar’s Birthday: 10 pictures of the actor with her family

Mahesh Babu’s wish for Namrata on her birthday

Mahesh Babu shared this picture today on his Instagram feed to celebrate his lady love’s birthday. He wrote along with it a beautiful message for Shirodkar as he celebrated the day. He penned, “Someone I love was born today! Every day with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady”.

Mahesh Babu’s post on the couple’s 15th anniversary

The actor posted a fun picture of the two to celebrate the occasion of their 15th anniversary on February 10, 2020. He wrote with it, “Happy 15 my love!! ❤ Love you a little more each day”.

A throwback picture of the family from their New York trip in 2019

Pictures of the family as they went off to Germany to celebrate Babu’s film Maharshi

Sitara Ghattamaneni’s post from the airport

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu’s daughter, 8-year-old Sitara, has been sharing frequent updates from their current Dubai trip. Yesterday, on January 21, 2021, she took to her feed and shared a picture with her parents from the airport, mentioning how her brother Gautam is always missing. She wrote, Annaya is always missing followed by hashtags #AmmasBirthdayDiaries and #DubaiCalling.

Another picture by Sitara, with her ‘Amma’

She captions it with evident excitement and writes, “It’s my Amma’s birthday tomorrow 🥳 and we are going to be together to celebrate it”.

A picture of the mother-daughter duo before the Sarkaru Vaaru Paata Pooja Ceremony

Gautam Ghattamaneni’s wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi with mom and sister

Gautam’s picture with mom Namrata on Mother’s Day

Namrata’s picture with her sister and actor Shilpa Shirodkar

