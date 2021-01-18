Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar Join Vishnu Manchu's Wife's Birthday Celebration

Celebrity couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar recently joined the birthday celebration of actor Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica Reddy. Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar shared a group picture, featuring Mahesh Babu, Vishnu Manchu and Viranica Reddy. Instagramming the picture, Shirodkar wrote, "About last night!! Wish you a very happy birthday @viranica!! Lots of love and blessings", along with a few heart-eye emoticons. Presumably, the birthday celebration of Vishnu Manchu's wife was a private affair as per the picture. Scroll down to take a look.

Mahesh and Namrata at Vishnu's wife's b'day

READ | Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Okkadu' Completes 18 Years Of Release; Fans Shower Love

Within a day, the picture-post managed to garner more than 100k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, a section of fans went gaga over Mahesh Babu's look. Mahesh kept his look casual as he wore a black round-neck t-shirt paired with denim. A fan wrote, "Our Superstar Is Looking Younger Day By Day" while another fan extended a birthday wish for Viranica.

READ | Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Turns One, Fans Make '#1YearForBlockbusterSLN' Trend

READ | Mahesh Babu & Family Extends 'Makar Sankranti' Wishes For Fans; Pray For Love & Peace

Vishnu Manchu's wife's birthday

Interestingly, actor Vishnu Manchu also shared the above picture on his social media handle. While sharing the picture, he dedicated the caption to Mahesh Babu. Vishnu's note read, "One person in this photograph seems to be growing younger and more handsome everyday. And I honestly believe that his good nature and warm heart is the reason". Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was quick to register his response in the comments section of Manchu's Twitter post. In reply to Manchu's praise, Mahesh wrote, "Had an awesome time last night!! Thank you for being such great hosts".

READ | Did You Know Mahesh Babu's 'Sainikudu' Was Irrfan Khan's Only Telugu Film?

On the other hand, the Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam actor's media feed also featured a post dedicated to his wife Viranica. In the birthday special post, Vishnu wrote, "Many Happy Returns of the day to the hottie I always want to get naughty with. I love you to the moon and back. Muah", along with a picture of Viranica. In the photo, she was seen sporting a glamourous look in a black dress.

On the professional front, Vishnu is all set for his upcoming film, which is a new-age crime-thriller titled Mosagallu. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, the film will tell the story of the world’s biggest IT scam. Interestingly, the film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and English. Actors such as Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, and Ruhani Sharma will be seen playing key roles in this upcoming big-budget film.

(Image Courtesy: Viranica Reddy & Namrata Shirodkar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.