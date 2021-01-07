On Yash's Birthday Occasion, Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The KGF Fame Actor

Popular Kannada actor, Naveen Kumar Gowda aka, Yash's birthday is soon approaching on January 8th. The KGF fame actor who is all set for the teaser release of his hit movie KGF 2 tomorrow will be turning 35 years old as of January 8, 2021. Try out this Yash's trivia quiz based on Yash's movies and other interesting facts about the KGF actor.

Yash's birthday special trivia quiz

1. Which music video did Yash feature in the year 2016?

Spirit of Chennai

Chal Wahan Jaate Hain

Befikra

Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main

2. For which movie did the Kannada actor Yash receive his first award?

Googly

Drama

Moggina Manasu

KGF

3. Yash featured in three TV serials in the year 2004, which one of these shows is not one of them?

Nanda Gokula

Uttarayana

Preethi Illada Mele

Silli Lalli

4. What is the name of Yash's hit movie featuring Kriti Kharbanda?

Drama

Googly

Moggina Manasu

Mr and Mrs Ramachari

5. Which was the 3000th Kannada movie to be released? The film released in the year 2011 and featured Yash and Oviya in the lead roles.

Thamassu

Jaanu

Lucky

Kirataka

6. Yash received "Hero Of The Decade - Kannada" awards at the Zee Kannada Dashakada Sambhrama Awards in 2016. For which movie did Yash receive this award?

Mr and Mrs Ramachari

Masterpiece

KGF: Chapter 1

Googly

7. Yash portrayed the character 'Raja' in four of his movies as of January 2021, which of these movies doesn't feature Yash as Raja?

Gokula

Rajadhani

KGF

Googly

Yash's quiz answers

1. Spirit of Chennai - This is the only music video that Yash has featured in as of Jan. 2021.

2. Moggina Manasu - It was the film where Yash got introduced to his to be wife, Radhika Pandit. He received an award as the Best Supporting Actor for his role in this Kannada language movie.

3. Preethi Illada Mele - Apart from this, Yash had featured in Nanda Gokula, Uttarayana, as well as TV serial named Silli Lalli in the year 2004.

4. Googly - The movie featured popular Indian actor Kriti Kharbanda in a lead role opposite Yash.

5. Kirataka - The film was indeed the 3000th film ever released in the Kannada language. It featured Yash and Oviya in the lead roles.

6. Masterpiece - Yash received the "Hero Of The Decade - Kannada" awards at the Zee Kannada Dashakada Sambhrama Awards in 2016 for his movie Masterpiece.

7. Googly - Apart from Googly, rest of Yash's movies including Yash's KGF both chapters, has Yash's character named Raja. The fourth movie is titled Raja Huli.

