Jitendra Kumar roped in by Netflix for a sports drama opposite Arushi Sharma?

Bollywood actor Jitendra Kumar who impressed fans with his impeccable acting in his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been roped in for a sports drama on Netflix. According to the reports by Bollywood Hungama, the film has been titled Jadoogar which will showcase the actor playing the role of a football player.

Apart from Jitendra, the film will also feature Arushi Sharma as the female lead while Javed Jaffrey is said to be playing a sports coach. Arushi, too, made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Sameer Saxena who has directed popular TVF shows like Permanent Roommates, Yeh Meri Family, and TVF Tripling will be directing the film. The film has been penned by Biswapati Sarkar. The film is slated to go on floors next month.

With this film, the actor will be reuniting with his Kota Factory makers The Viral Fever (popularly known as TVF). The series came out in 2019. Kota Factory is directed by Raghav Subbu. It aired on the TVFPlay app and the Youtube Channel of TVF as well. It is also the first black and white web series to premiere in India. The show revolved around the life of IIT aspirants who leave their towns and homes to go to Kota, a city in Rajashtan famous for the IIT-JEE results. India holds the highest number of engineering pass-outs. Jitendra who played the role of Jeetu Bhaiya in the series is shown as a teacher in an IIT coaching class. He happens to be the best and coolest professor among everyone and is loved by all his students.

M4eanwhile, In Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which he is paired with Ayushmann Khurrana, is a same-sex love story woven around two middle-class families in small-town India. The actor said his character Aman has come out of the closet for his partner Kartik, played by Ayushmann, but does not know how to open up to his conservative family.

