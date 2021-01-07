During the past few months, OTT platforms have been in fierce competition for streaming the best shows and movies. Netflix is one of the platforms who have been at the forefront of giving a wide variety of content to its users. The platform not only has several hit movies and TV shows, it also released some of the best shows for kids on the platform.

Netflix is now all set to greet its subscribers with another animated show, Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival. Collection 1 will be released soon on the platform. As the Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been curious about the Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival release time. Many people have been wondering what time does Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival release on Netflix. Here is a look at the show's release time and date.

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival release date 2020

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival on Netflix will be releasing tomorrow on January 8, 2021. The viewers will be able to stream the show on their devices from tomorrow. Anyone with an active subscription of Netflix can watch Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival series from this Friday. Here is a look at Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival release time.

What time does Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival release on Netflix?

The streaming service platform Netflix is known to premiere all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. Following the same pattern, Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival release time is also expected to be at midnight according to PT on January 8, 2021. The Indian users of Netflix will be able to watch the Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival on Netflix from 1.30 PM on Friday. Netflix users can also get notified when the show drops on the platform. By going to Netflix, click on remind me below the show’s title. The user will then get a notification when the show is released on Netflix.

About Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival is being released ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival in India. The plot of collection 1 of the show is based on the festival itself. It is one of the most loved cartoon characters among the kids. The official description about the Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival series reads as, “With winter behind them, Bheem and his townspeople usher in a sunny new season in all their favourite ways during the Makar Sankranti festival.”

Image Credits: Netflix

