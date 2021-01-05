What Time Does 'Surviving Death' Release On Netflix? Details About The Upcoming Docuseries

In the last few months, OTT platforms have been in fierce competition with each other. Netflix has also managed to keep its subscribers glued to the screens with a wide variety of content. The streaming service giant is now back again with another docuseries titled Surviving Death. The upcoming docuseries will explore the widely asked question what happens after death. Ever since the announcement of the docuseries, a lot of people were curious to know about the Surviving Death season 1 release date. As the release date is coming close, people are now thinking about the Surviving Death release time and have been wondering what time does Surviving Death release on Netflix. Here is a look at the Surviving Death release time and death on Netflix.

Surviving Death season 1 release date

Surviving Death on Netflix will be premiering on January 6, 2021. The upcoming docuseries can be streamed worldwide from tomorrow. Any user with an active subscription of Netflix can watch Surviving Death series on their devices from Wednesday. Here is a look at Surviving Death release time on Netflix.

What time does Surviving Death release on Netflix

Netflix is known to release all of its shows and movies at 12 AM according to Pacific Time. Therefore the Surviving Death release time on Netflix can also be expected to be the midnight of January 6, 2021. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Wednesday to watch the Surviving Death on Netflix. Indian subscribers of Netflix can stream Surviving Death series from 1.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, Surviving Death on Netflix will be available to watch at 3 AM on January 6, 2021. The British audience can stream interesting docuseries from 8 AM.

Surviving Death on Netflix

The docuseries is about the experience of life after death. It includes several personal and real stories and close encounters of people with near-death experiences. The official description about the Surviving Death on Netflix series reads as, “What happens after we die? This docuseries explores personal stories and research on near-death experiences reincarnation and paranormal phenomena.” Here is a look at the Surviving Death on Netflix trailer.

