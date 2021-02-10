Oscars 2021 Will Not Have 'Jallikattu' As A Part Of It Larger List Of Nominations

The Oscars 2021 list for the Best International Feature film was announced recently. Jallikattu was India’s official entry for the category which accepted 93 films from all around the world, this was the largest number of films a category has accepted at the Oscars. Unfortunately, Jallikattu did not make it to the Oscars 2021 shortlist for the Best International Feature Film and is now out of the running. The selected top 15 out of the 93 titles will now go into the first phase of voting on the basis of which there will be further eliminations. The Oscar nominations are set to be announced on March 15, 2021, with the final screening scheduled for April 25, 2021.

Also read: 'Jallikattu' Movie Earns Nomination In Motion Pictures, Intl. Category At Satellite Awards

Jallikattu

Jallikattu is a 2019 Indian Malayalam-language independent action film that is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery with a screenplay written by S. Hareesh and R. Jayakumar. It is loosely based on the short story Maoist by Hareesh. The plot of the movie is about a bull that escapes from a slaughterhouse in a village and how the men come together to hunt the animal. Jallikattu was premiered on September 6, 2019, at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim.

Also read: BJP Questions Congress' Flip-flop On Jallikattu Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Madurai Visit

Jallikattu cast

In the film, the lead character Antony is played by Antony Varghese. Chemban Vinod Jose plays Kaalan Varkey and Santhy Balachandran plays Sophie. We see Sabumon Abdusamad as Kuttachan and Jaffar Idukki as Kuriachan. Tinu Pappachan is the Sub Inspector of Police, Thomman Kunju plays Planter Patrose, Rajkumar is seen as Bangladeshi Bhai, Prasanth as Sunny and Soniya as Omana.

Plot

Varkeychan (Chemban Vinod Jose), who is the butcher of the village, brings in a buffalo to slaughter. But before he manages to slaughter it, the buffalo runs away, which creates huge chaos in the village. Jallikattu shows how the villagers, who consider the power of control over the buffalo as a matter of their pride and masculinity, go about the situation.

Also read: Gal Gadot Starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' To Head To Oscars 2021 In All Categories?

Twitter reaction

The film began trending on Twitter after its Oscars 2021 nomination. People took an interest in watching it and everyone who watched the film really appreciated all it had to offer. One comment said that after watching some of the nominated films, he felt Jalilkattu was at the forefront. Another said that it is an interesting take on toxic masculinity and how it takes horrific proportions to prove itself. The Twitterati was deeply saddened at the news that the film did not make it to the shortlist.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Tamil Nadu For Pongal; Will Watch Jallikattu In 'Tamizh Vanakkam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.