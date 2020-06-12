Pa Ranjith To Try Hands In Acting With Arya's 'Salpetta Parambarai'? See Post

Pa Ranjith, on Thursday, shared a picture wearing boxing gearing on his social media. Sharing the photo on social media, Pa Ranjith wrote: "Boxing." (sic) The picture that has Pa Ranjith preparing for a boxing practice has left his fans in a lurch, who are wondering if the Kaala director is making his acting debut with his next directorial, which interestingly is also a sports film (boxing).

Check out the photo:

A few months ago, Arya took to his social media to announce that he and Pa Ranjith will be collaborating for a sports film. The movie, reportedly titled, Salpetta Parambarai, was reported to be a boxing film set in the North Chennai backdrop. Though nothing has been revealed about the cast of Salpetta Parambarai, with Pa Ranjith's recent social media post one wonders if the director will share a screen with Arya.

Salpetta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead is reported to be loosely based on Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz. The Pa Ranjith directorial is reported to feature Dushara Vijayan of Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari fame, and Santhosh Prathap in pivotal roles. Salpetta Parambarai is bankrolled by K9 Studios.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith had reportedly started work on the biopic of freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, after the release of Rajinikanth starrer Kaala. However, due to some financial constraints, the movie got pushed, which led to Pa Ranjith starting work on Salpetta Parambarai. Reports claim that after completing the shooting of the Arya starrer Pa Ranjith might resurrect Birsa Munda's biopic.

On the other hand, Arya is awaiting the release of Shakti Soundar Rajan's Teddy. The movie will reunite real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa after Ghaijinikanth (2018). Besides the upcomer, Arya has a slew of movies in the pipeline. He has Sundar C's historical drama Sangamithra with Disha Patani, Jayaram Ravi, and Jackie Shroff. Thereafter he has horror-comedy Aranmanai 3 with Raashi Khanna.

