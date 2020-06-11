Still From Sivakarthikeyan's Tamil Movie 'Doctor' Out, Check Photos

Sivakarthikeyan will star in his upcoming project Doctor, which is an action thriller. Recently, new working stills from the forthcoming flick have surfaced on the internet. It has been increasing fans’ anticipation of the actor’s new movie. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor also features Yogi Babu and Priyanka Mohan in prominent roles.

Working stills from Doctor film

Many stills from Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor have been making rounds on social media. One of the recently released photos features characters rejoicing in a boat that is amid the calm waters. They are visibly elated in each other’s company. Among others, one still also showcases Priyanka Mohan in a traditional avatar. She is draped in six yards of pure grace. The actor has donned a red shaded saree with a bright purple saree and a matching blouse. Mohan has also worn a gorgeous Gajra in her hair, statement Jhumka earrings, and neckpiece for a complete look. She looks quite beautiful in the candid photo. Take a look.

In the first look poster of Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan looks quite intense. Moreover, he seems to be playing a serious character in the action flick. However, in the recent stills from the movie, the leading actor looks quite different from the female lead Priyanka Mohan. The actor can be seen spending quality time with her and looks romantic.

.@Siva_Kartikeyan 's #Doctor is a comedy action entertainer without any logic loopholes says @Nelsondilpkumar. Second half set in Goa. pic.twitter.com/u1MJMORiC1 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) June 11, 2020

Set in Chennai and Goa, Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor is an action comedy-drama flick. According to reports, Sivakarthikeyan and filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar share a deep bond and have remained friends for more than ten years since their television days. So, fans have been showering their stills with a positive response. They believe that the duo’s collaboration will be successful and worth a watch. Doctor film has been jointly produced under the banners SK Productions and KJR Studios. The movie will also feature Vinay in a pivotal role.

Sivakarthikeyan previously appeared in the superhero flick Hero. Directed by PS Mithran, the actor garnered a positive response for his performance in the movie. As of now, Sivakarthikeyan has been working on his upcoming ventures, Doctor and Ayalaan. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government announced a nationwide lockdown, which led to a delay in shooting by keeping it on hold. But fans are elated to view the stills from the movie.

