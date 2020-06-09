Netizens Flood Twitter With Memes As Tamil Nadu Government Cancels Board Exams

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswani on June 9 announced the cancellation of exams for class 10th and 11th students. The board exams in the state were already postponed on two occasions because of the coronavirus lockdown. However, this time the state decided to cancel the exams for this year and promote students based on their half-yearly exam results.

Netizens share memes

The chief minister on Tuesday explained that students will be given 80 per cent marks based on their half-yearly performances and the rest 20 per cent will be awarded for their attendance. Netizens on social media are celebrating the new decision of the state to cancel the board exams and promote all the students. Social media is also abuzz with memes and jokes as students are unable to hold their excitement.

10th Standard Board Exams are Cancelled in Tamilnadu !! All the students will be Passed ... Don't know whether it's good or Bad !! — Vaishnavi (@VaishnaviFollo1) June 9, 2020

*Class 10 public exams cancelled, all be declared 'All Pass' in Tamil Nadu.*



Meanwhile toppers : pic.twitter.com/XJlGBqsoq3 — Naman rawat (@namanovirus) June 9, 2020

Tamil Nadu cancels 10th BOARD exams, all students declared passed



Class 10th studens to CBSE: pic.twitter.com/wSmA7e3EpR — Mukund 🐘🐘 (@deranged_srcstr) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile Backbenchers : pic.twitter.com/zQ4gMwl3hg — Naman rawat (@namanovirus) June 9, 2020

10th exam cancelled in tamilnadu pic.twitter.com/7AQwDud8Yd — chennai candies (@ChennaiCandies) June 9, 2020

Indian went into a nationwide lockdown from March 24 for a period of two months. The country is gradually moving towards reopening allowing businesses to resume operations with precaution. However, schools and colleges have been asked to remain shut until July, with an exception for students who were left with their board exams. Other states are preparing to conduct the remaining exams of the students, but Tamil Nadu has decided to cancel them. Telangana was the first state to cancel the board exams on June 8.

