Paava Kadhaigal Review: 4 Hard Hitting Tales Mirroring Society Are Not For Weak Hearted

Paava Kadhaigal is a gut-wrenching anthology that has mirrored how some people in our society do not hesitate to kill lives in name of honour, respect, caste and society. Paava Kadhaigal cast includes Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Simran, Anjali, Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, and Jaffer Sadiq and it is directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vignesh Shivan, Vetrimaaran. Paava Kadhaigal is available to watch on Netflix.

Paava Kadhaigal stories

The series has a total of 4 episodes. The first one is set in earlier times and is about a young man who is known to be different than the stereotypical understanding of “a man”. However, he never hides it. The episode portrays how intolerance prevails in society when someone ‘different’ than ‘normal’ tries to live as per their wishes.

The next episode shows how inter-caste marriages are considered to be highly intolerable in some parts of our society. So much so that a father gets his own daughter murdered for she wanted to marry a boy of a lower caste. Even though he is filled with remorse, people around him do not let him feel guilty by encouraging him to do the same to his second daughter if she does the same.

The third episode is about innocence lost at a young age. It is a story about a minor girl getting raped by an adult. However, her family does not report to the police at the fear that it will tarnish their family’s reputation. The show portrays how the parents feel sorry for the minor as they understand that even in a crime like this, the culprit gets away and the victim gets blamed for everything.

The fourth episode is another story about a girl getting married in a lower caste. When she gets pregnant, she is invited back to her parent’s house for a ceremony. At the ceremony, the father kills the pregnant daughter in the name of honour.

Paava Kadhaigal movie review: What works?

The anthology depicts the hard-hitting realities of our society that are still very much prevalent. The stories written are crisp and maintain an intense drama that keeps one on the edge of the seat. From acting to the screenplay to direction, each gets credit for showing the intensity of their characters within the 30 minutes of each episode. The anthology is available in various languages, which will extend is reach to a wider group of people.

What does not work?

The show is not for the weak-hearted. There are several scenes where blood stains are shown. Further, there are several scenes where the characters are shown in physical, emotional and mental pain.

Paava Kadhaigal movie review: Final thoughts

The show hits hard and portrays well enough that even though one may love their family deeply when it comes to the honour of a family, the society makes it difficult for them to live peacefully. The lack of sympathy from society is one of the biggest reasons for honour killing which is cannot be justified in any manner. The show must be watched at least once.

Rating 3.5/5

