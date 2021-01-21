Pardeep Kharera Is An Accomplished Boxer, Know More About Manasi Naik's Husband

Marathi actor Mansi Naik tied the knot with her beau Pardeep Kharera on January 19, 2021. Manasi Naik's husband Pardeep Kharera is a professional boxer. Ever since officially announced her relationship with Pardeep, her fans want to know more about him. For those who want to know more about Manasi Naik's husband, this article provides all the details about him. Read ahead to know more.

Manasi Naik's husband Pardeep Kharera

Pardeep Kharera is a fitness model and a boxer. He has won several competitions as well. Pardeep is a professional international boxer. He also was declared the winner of Mr India United Continents in 2018. He is also won the title of WBC Asian Champion. Pardeep Kharera's age is 25 years.

Kharera is quite active on social media as well. He often shares videos and pictures of his intense workout frequently on Instagram. His Instagram feed also sees a lot of pictures and videos with his wife Manasi Naik. Their pictures have set major couple goals. He also has uploaded pictures from his photoshoots as a model. Currently, his social media feed is full of posts from his wedding to Manasi Naik. He had worn a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban for his wedding. For his engagement ceremony, he looked dapper in a green kurta and salwar.

Manasi announced her relationship with Pardeep late in February 2020. The couple had been dating over a year. Manasi Naik is known for her performance in the Marathi song Baghtoy Rikshawala which is a popular party anthem. Some of her most popular movies are Target, Murder Mestri, Kutumb, Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila and Teen Bayka Fajiti Aika. She is also popularly known for her role in the Marathi serial Char Divas Sasuche wherein she played the character of Priyanka.

Manasi has shared the photos and videos of her wedding festivities on Instagram as well. She was seen wearing a pink lehenga for her wedding. Pardeep Kharera and Manasi Naik got married in Pune with family, friends and even celebrities in attendance. She also gave her fans and followers a sneak-peek into the pre-wedding shoot with Pardeep.

Image courtesy- @manasinaik0302 Instagram

