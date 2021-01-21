On Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary, Sister Shweta Announces SSR Memorial Fund

On Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti on January 21 announced a special fund. Taking to Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti revealed that a "Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund" has been set up, where $35,000 will be given to those who wish to pursue Astrophysics.

Sharing her statement on Instagram, Shweta said, "I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday, my little brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You #SushantDay."

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Protest Outside CBI Headquarters In Delhi, Seek Justice

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. The case had become a huge talking point, as a section alleged foul play in the death.

Check out Shweta Singh Kirti’s post for her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput here:

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput In Note To Sister Wrote, 'Wanted To Be Better; Had The Game Wrong'

Besides announcing about "Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund", Shweta also shared a collage of pictures with the Kedarnath actor, remembering him. Along with the post, she wrote, "Love you Bhai. You are part of me and will always remain so..#SushantDay." Sushant Singh's sister also posted his childhood picture with his mother with a caption, "This smile can melt every heart. Happy #SushantDay."

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Make A Sweet Gesture Ahead Of His Birth Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career from the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. He then became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’. SSR made his film debut with Kai Po Che and went on to deliver several commercial hits like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and more.

He was last seen in the coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features him essaying the role of a terminal cancer patient, who falls in love and goes to the extreme to make his lover’s dream come true.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Called Himself 'one Without A Degree' When Offered Honorary Doctorate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.