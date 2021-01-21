On Sushant's First Birth Anniversary, Bhumi Remembers Late Actor With Throwback Pics

On Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary, several Bollywood actors have taken to their social media handles to upload their fond memories with the actor and remember him. Bhumi Pednekar, too, took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of her with Sushant Singh Rajput remembering the late star. Scroll to see the pictures.

Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has shared a couple of throwback pictures from her time on the sets of Sonchiriya with the late actor. In one of the pictures, both the actors are seen sitting on the ground. She dated the picture as June 14, 2020. Bhumi also shared a solo picture of Sushant where he is seen posing for the camera and smiling away. She added a red heart emoji to the post as well.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram gives her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her life. She also shares with her fans and followers pictures and videos from her time on the sets of her projects. Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram features a lot of pictures with her sister Samiksha as well. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she informed her fans and followers that she has commenced filming for her upcoming movie Badhai Do co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies

She made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She then went on to star in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, and Bala. She also featured in Netflix's Lust Stories and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Amazon Prime Video's Durgamati. Currently, she is shooting for Badhai Do which is the second part of 2018's blockbuster film Badhai Ho. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao as well and is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Image courtesy- @sushantsinghrajput and @bhumipednekar Instagram

