Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Parvathy Says, 'We May Never Know His Battles'

Actor Parvathy, on Monday, penned an emotional note on Sushant Singh's death. She praised Sushant Singh Rajput's acting skills and called him an ''extraordinaire artiste''. Parvathy also talked about his off-screen persona and said, "An earnest human being who spoke up about staying true to his emotions." (sic) Parvathy urged everyone to be empathetic towards Sushant Singh Rajput's family and respect their privacy in the time of grief and loss. She lastly said that everyone must take care of each other in this uncertain time, and asked everyone to "reach out to your closest and not-so-close ones." (sic)

Check out Parvathy's post:

Sushant Singh Rajput 🤍 I would like to take a moment to celebrate his life; an actor extraordinaire who gave us some... Posted by Parvathy Thiruvothu on Sunday, 14 June 2020

Besides Parvathy, actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Dulquer Salmaan too have expressed sadness over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on Sunday. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others. Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent the whole nation into a shockwave, with fans and popular celebrities expressing their sadness over the actor's death.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on Monday. According to reports, actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, among others, paid homage to the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput, who hails from Patna, came to Mumbai to pursue acting. He reportedly started his acting career with a theatre group Ekjute. Following this, he started appearing in television commercials. Sushant Singh Rajput got his first break with Balaji Telefilms' show Kis Desh Hai Meraa Dil, where he played a prominent role. Soon after, the actor got to play the lead role in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, which made him a household name.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. The movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the lead, was based on Chetan Bhagat's book 3 Mistakes of My Life. The film garnered positive response from the audience and critics, turning Sushant into an overnight sensation. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

