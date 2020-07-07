Vidhu Vincent Slams WCC For Showing ‘classist’ Behaviour; Calls Out Actor Parvathy

Days after resigning from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), which predominantly functions in the Malayalam film industry, film director and writer Vidhu Vincent accused the WCC of ‘having different rules for different artists’. Addressing the issue in a Facebook post, Vidhu Vincent called out the WCC for showing ‘classist and elitist’ behaviour and backed her claims with the example of actor Dileep, who was among the key accused in a molestation controversy back in 2017. In her letter, Vidhu Vincent called out actor Parvathy for keeping her waiting for months for a film nod and remarked that it was ‘very humiliating’ to realise that she did not deserve to get a 'No'.

Adding to the same, Vidhu confessed that she had to work tirelessly to make the project work as many producers had opted out of the film. However, later, producer B Unnikrishnan, who stood out in support of actor Dileep during his case in court, agreed to be a part of the project, which created a stir among the members of the WCC and Vidhu was asked for an explanation from the body. In her letter, Vidhu questioned the 'double standards' shown by the WCC and accused them of not questioning other members who have associated with Dileep’s supporters.

She added that actor Parvathy had acted with Siddique, ‘a public supporter of Dileep and a vocal critic of the WCC’, in Uyare last year, and no one questioned her. In her letter, Vidhu Vincent pointed out that there have been ‘no guidelines on notifying the WCC about such associations’. Adding to the same, Vidhu cleared that 'class' and 'caste' were not mere words between them.

Vidhu Vincent's 'association' stance

Earlier in an interview with a news daily, Vidhu mentioned that if someone tries to make a film without the inclusion of anyone who has associated with Dileep in some way in the past, there would be less than 5 per cent people in the industry to work with. Adding to the same, Vidhu opined that at a workplace people should associate together in certain areas. If the reports are to be believed, Vidhu Vincent was accused of concealing certain details from the WCC.

