After Vidhu Vincent, Stephy Xavior Alleges Of 'privileged Behaviour' And Misconduct In WCC

Kerala state-award winning director Vidhu Vincent on July 4 revealed on her social media that she is resigning from Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) due to personal and political reasons. Following her resignation, Vidhu Vincent wrote an elaborative post explaining her struggles to get a producer for her last release Stand Up and the injustice she faced in the WCC. She pointed figures at actor Parvathy too, who is a part of the collective.

Following Vidhu Vincent's accusation, costume designer Stephy Xavior too shared an instance when she was denied payment and credit for her work by a WCC member. In a social media post, Stephy Xavior said that in 2017 she was thrown out of a movie from the middle of a shooting schedule because she asked the director to clear her dues. She also admitted that the director went behind her back and asked her assistants to supply costumes without her knowledge.

She exclaimed that she respected the director before the incident, reason for which, she signed the movie without a proper contract and advance payment. However, she despises the WCC now, revealed Stephy Xavior in the social media post. Stephy Xavior also alleged that a "privileged layer" exists in WCC. She exclaimed that the collective must introspect and make changes for the better.

Meanwhile, Vidhu Vincent too shared a similar story. She waited for six months for actor Parvathy to give her nod for her movie Stand Up. However, the actor never replied, and Vindu Vincent decided to approach Rajisha Vijayan and Nimisha Sajayan, who agreed to be a part of the project.

Stephy Xavior and Vidhu Vincent praise B Unnikrishnan

Stephy Xavior and Vidhu Vincent, in their social media posts, praised filmmaker and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) president B Unnikrishnan. B Unnikrishnan helped Vidhu Vincent by financing her movie Stand Up. Meanwhile, B Unnikrishnan resolved a matter that involved Stephy Xavior. It so happened that in 2019 an assistant director misbehaved with Stephy and her staff, they immediately complained to the filmmaker, who later resolved the issue.

WCC founder Asha Achy Joseph on Vidhu Vincent's resignation

Meanwhile, WCC's founder Asha Achy Joseph, professor and filmmaker, in a recent media interaction with an online portal, opined on Vidhu Vincent's resignation from WCC. She said that resigning from WCC was Vidhu's decision, and she respects it. Asha Achy Joseph added that WCC follows an open door policy and anyone and everyone who wants to join the collective. She exclaimed that WCC is a forum that strives to create equal opportunities for women in cinema, and it will continue doing it. Asha Achy Joseph lastly wished to see more of Vidhu Vincent's work in the future.

