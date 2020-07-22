Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram And Varun Tej Among Tollywood Celebs To Attend Nithiin's Wedding?

Tollywood actor Nithiin would be tying the knot to his long time girlfriend Shalini Kandukari in a private ceremony soon. Nithiin's wedding would reportedly be held in Hyderbad at 8:30 PM on July 26. According to several online reports, popular actors like Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, and directed Trivikram Srinivas are expected to attend Nithiin's wedding in Hyderabad. Recently, Nithiin visited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to invite him to the wedding.

Pawan Kalyan and other celebrities attending Nithiin's wedding

Nithiin in many instances and media interviews has expressed his love and respect for Pawan Kalyan. Nithiin and Pawan Kalyan also share a warm camaraderie too. So, there are high chances that Pawan Kalyan would be attending Nithiin's wedding, alleges several media reports. Meanwhile, there are online reports that claim that along with Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej and Trivikram Srinivasan would also grace Nithiin's wedding. However, none of the actors has confirmed their presence.

Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari would be a private affair, with only close friends and family members as attendees. In an old interview with an online portal, Nithiin's father Sudhakar Reddy had confirmed that the wedding preparations would commence after July 15. According to reports, Nithiin will tie the knot at a farmhouse in Hyderabad.

Nithiin and Shalini's engagement

Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari got engaged in a grand ceremony in February 2020. Initially, Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari were supposed to tie the knot in April. However, due to the pandemic, the wedding got pushed. Here are some pictures from Nithiin and Shalini's engagement:

On the work front, Nithiin will next be seen in Venky Atluri's Rang De. The movie, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, narrates a heartwarming tale of love between Arjun and Anu, played by Nithiin and Keerthy respectively. The Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who bankrolled Nithiin's previous release. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and is reported to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Nithiin recently signed a film with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan would be making his Tollywood return after a hiatus of two years. Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab. The movie, starring Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla in the lead, is the official remake of Hindi film Pink (2016). The Pawan Kalyan starrer is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under their respective production banners. The forthcoming movie's release date is pushed due to the pandemic.

