Nithiin To Marry Girlfriend Shalini In A Close-knit Affair In Hyderabad Soon

Actor Nithiin, who got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini earlier this year, is set to tie the knot this week. As per a report published by a leading news daily, the wedding will take place in Hyderabad on July 26 at 8:30 PM in Hyderabad. The family of the couple have confirmed the news and remarked that the marriage will happen in strict adherence to the social distancing norms and the rules and regulations issued by the Government of India.

A destination wedding was on cards?

As per reports, the wedding ceremony will be a close-knit affair and only friends and families will be present on the occasion. Reportedly, Nithiin and Shalini were planning a grand destination wedding at a private resort in Dubai, however, owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to get married in their hometown. It is being reported that the pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies will start soon.

Actor Nithiin has now joined the long list of celebrities who have got engaged or married post the COVID-lockdown in the country. Earlier this year, actor Nikhil Siddhartha got married to his girlfriend Dr Pallavi Varma in a private ceremony, which was attended by a few guests close to the families of the bride and the groom. Actor Rana Daggubati, who has worked in many Bollywood and regional cinema, got engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in a low-key affair in Hyderabad. If the reports are to be believed, a grand wedding ceremony is being planned for the actor and his beau, in consideration of the government restrictions imposed in the country. Reportedly, the wedding is expected to take place in August this year.

Nithiin- On the professional front:

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Magic Love, which is a comedy of errors combined with a story about true love. Starring Nithiin, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menen in the leading roles, the film is directed by Vijay Kumar Konda. The actor is currently gearing up for his next, Rang De, which follows the story of Shivudu, who falls in love with a fair maiden and later learns about the conflict-ridden past of his family and his true legacy. The movie is expected to release in 2021.

