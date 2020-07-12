Pawan Kalyan Prays For Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan's Speedy Recovery

South Indian actor and politician Pawan Kalyan, penned down a heartfelt note for megastar Amitabh Bachchan on social media after he got to know about him being tested COVID-19 positive. The actor recalled Amitabh’s old fatal accident on the sets of 1982 film Coolie when his entire family prayed for the ace actor when the latter battled for his life. Pawan while praying for the actor wrote that Amitabh Bachchan is one such actor who invokes a tremendous amount of love, loyalty, and affection for people of all ages.

Pawan Kalyan sends prayers for Amitabh Bachchan's well-being

The Telegu superstar in the heart-warming note wrote that he can still fondly remember the time he got injured the sets of Coolie and his entire family including his mother and father prayed for his well-being. The actor expressed his feelings for the megastar and further wrote that his family loves the veteran star because of his fighting spirit, simplicity, humbleness. Pawan also mentioned that he was deeply saddened after he got to know about Amitabh and Abhishek being tested Covid-19 positive and immediately being rushed to the hospital. At last, Pawan sent his prayers to the Bachchan family for their speedy recovery.

Apart from Pawan, several other Bollywood stars also poured in their wishes to the entire Bachchan family. To mention a few are Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Urmila Matondkar, Amit Sadh, and many more who prayed for the well-being of the entire family. Amitabh Bachchan is responding well to treatment after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, authorities at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai have confirmed.

The veteran and son, actor Abhishek Bachchan informed that they had mild symptoms of coronavirus as they got hospitalised for treatment. Now Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed that the father-son duo will be tested again after five days and will be discharged if the results come negative. The BMC chief stated that the Bachchans will be advised to self-quarantine at home if the results come negative.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya to have tested positive for COVID-19. While reports on Saturday had claimed that Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan had tested negative and were in self-isolation at their bungalow Jalsa, it was later reported that Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s second test had come positive, while that of Jaya had come negative. No information on the mother-daughter duo being hospitalised is available yet.

