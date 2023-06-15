Emraan Hashmi To Make Telugu Debut With Pawan Kalyan's OG

Emraan Hashmi is set to make his Tollywood debut with Pawan Kalyan's OG. On Thursday, June 15, the makers announced that the actor will star opposite Kalyan. The film is directed by Sujeeth.

3 things you need to know

OG stars Pawan Kalyan and Malavika Mohanan in lead.

In the movie, Emraan Hashmi plays an antagonist.

The movie is backed by DVV Entertainment.

Emraan Hashmi to make big debut in Tollywood

DVV Entertainment has shared the first look of the actor from OG. In the image, the actor looks fierce yet calm in a checkered ensemble. He has added sunglasses to accentuate his look.

Alongside the poster, DVV Entertainment revealed that he would be playing the role of antagonist in the film. "When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking," read the caption.

(OG poster | Image: DVV Entertainment/Twitter)

The actor, in his statement, expressed his excitement about working with Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth. He also hailed the script of OG. "I am excited to embark on this new journey with OG. The movie has a gripping script. It offers me a challenging role. I am looking forward to work with Pawan Kalyan sir, Sujeeth sir and the team," read his statement.

More about OG

Helmed by Sujeeth, the movie will be headlined by Pawan Kalyan and Malavika Mohanan. A few days ago, the makers announced that Arjun Das and Sriya Reddy would be part of the cast. However, the makers have kept their roles under wraps. Both the stars expressed their gratitude for joining the OG team on their respective Twitter handle.

The movie is expected to hit the theatres next year. However, the makers are yet to announce the release date.