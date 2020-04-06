Pawan Kalyan Gives Thaman S The 'biggest Happiest Fan Moment' On Social Media

Considered as one of the most prominent faces in the South Indian film industry, actor Pawan Kalyan has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his career and has entertained masses with his talent. Pawan Kalyan, who enjoys a great fan following among fans, is also considered as a demi-god by fellow actors and celebrities in the South Indian film industry. Recently, Composer Thaman S, who holds the actor-politician in high regard, witnessed a fanboy moment when Pawan followed him back on Twitter. Here are the details.

Also Read | Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, JR NTR's Rousing Tribute To COVID-19 Fighters, Watch

Pawan Kalyan follows Thaman on Twitter

Recently, Thaman S found himself in for a pleasant surprise when he learned that actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has followed him back on Twitter. It seems like Thaman S’ happiness knew no bounds, as the composer took to his Twitter handle to announce the same to his fans. As per reports, Pawan Kalyan follows only 34 people on Twitter, out of which most of them are politicians. From the Telugu film industry, Pawan Kalyan follows actor Ram Charan and his brother, Megastar Chiranjeevi. In the tweet shared, the music composer wrote: 'One of the biggest happiesttttttttttt fannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn moment. Can’t get a bigger way to start the day. Sirrrrrrrrrrrr, Lots of gratitude & respect sir, Love U sir. God bless.' Take a look at the Tweet shared:

Also Read | Inspired By Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Donates Rs 70 Lakhs To Coronavirus Relief Centers

One of the biggest happiesttttttttttt fannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

moment

Can’t get a bigger way to start the day .

Sirrrrrrrrrrrr ♥️



Lots of gratitude & respect sir

Love U sir

God bless ✊ pic.twitter.com/fX5CTClbLi — thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 4, 2020

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 2 Cr To PM & CM Relief Funds For Fight Against COVID-19

If the reports are to be believed, Thaman S is currently working on the music of Pawan Kalyan's comeback film, Vakeel Saab, which is the official Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster Pink. Helmed by director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the makers of the much-loved film, Vakeel Saab released its first single song, Maguva Maguva, which became a huge hit among the audience. Reportedly, the entire album is expected to be out soon. Vakeel Saab is slated to release worldwide on May 15.

Also Read | Inspired By Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Donates Rs 70 Lakhs To Coronavirus Relief Centers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.