The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pawan Kalyan Gives Thaman S The 'biggest Happiest Fan Moment' On Social Media

Regional Indian Cinema

Recently, Thaman S took to her Twitter handle to announce that Pawan Kalyan has followed him back to Twitter and revealed that he is having a fanboy moment.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
pawan kalyan

Considered as one of the most prominent faces in the South Indian film industry, actor Pawan Kalyan has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his career and has entertained masses with his talent. Pawan Kalyan, who enjoys a great fan following among fans, is also considered as a demi-god by fellow actors and celebrities in the South Indian film industry. Recently, Composer Thaman S, who holds the actor-politician in high regard, witnessed a fanboy moment when Pawan followed him back on Twitter. Here are the details.

Also Read | Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, JR NTR's Rousing Tribute To COVID-19 Fighters, Watch

Pawan Kalyan follows Thaman on Twitter

Recently, Thaman S found himself in for a pleasant surprise when he learned that actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has followed him back on Twitter. It seems like Thaman S’ happiness knew no bounds, as the composer took to his Twitter handle to announce the same to his fans. As per reports, Pawan Kalyan follows only 34 people on Twitter, out of which most of them are politicians. From the Telugu film industry, Pawan Kalyan follows actor Ram Charan and his brother, Megastar Chiranjeevi. In the tweet shared, the music composer wrote: 'One of the biggest happiesttttttttttt fannnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn moment. Can’t get a bigger way to start the day. Sirrrrrrrrrrrr, Lots of gratitude & respect sir, Love U sir. God bless.' Take a look at the Tweet shared:

Also Read | Inspired By Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Donates Rs 70 Lakhs To Coronavirus Relief Centers

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 2 Cr To PM & CM Relief Funds For Fight Against COVID-19

If the reports are to be believed, Thaman S is currently working on the music of Pawan Kalyan's comeback film, Vakeel Saab, which is the official Telugu remake of Hindi blockbuster Pink. Helmed by director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the makers of the much-loved film, Vakeel Saab released its first single song, Maguva Maguva, which became a huge hit among the audience. Reportedly, the entire album is expected to be out soon. Vakeel Saab is slated to release worldwide on May 15.

Also Read | Inspired By Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan Donates Rs 70 Lakhs To Coronavirus Relief Centers

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
'CHINESE VIRUS GO BACK': BJP MLA
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS