Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 2 Cr To PM & CM Relief Funds For Fight Against COVID-19

General News

Actor turned politician & Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan announced that he will be donating a sum of Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister & Prime Minister's relief fund

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pawan Kalyan

Actor turned politician & Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that he will be donating a sum of Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister and Prime Minister's relief fund to fight against the novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter Kalyan said that he would donate a sum of Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana government to help fight the pandemic. Pawan Kalyan is currently in self-isolation at his home in Hyderabad.

Donates sum of Rs 2 cr

READ | Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film With Jacqueline Fernandez To Be Set In The Mughal Era

In addition to the Rs 1 crore donation to the two-state governments, he has also agreed to contribute another Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minster's relief fund for the coronavirus crisis.

READ | PSPK 26 First Look: Pawan Kalyan Ready To Play 'Vakeel Saab' In 'Pink's' Telugu Remake

India under lockdown

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. 

As of date, India has reported over 650 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, 13 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Along with it, presently, there are around 471,687 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 21,297 people. Meanwhile, around 114,696 have reportedly been recovered.

READ | Disha Patani Or Jacqueline Fernandez, Who Will Lead Pawan Kalyan's Period Drama?

READ | Pawan Kalyan Opens Up About Incident That Drove Him To Politics Despite Poll Debacle

First Published:
COMMENT
