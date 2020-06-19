PC Sreeram Announces His Next Project With Gautham Menon, Says 'It Is A Web Series'

PC Sreeram on Thursday announced his next project with Gautham Menon. The forthcoming project will be an Amazon Prime Original series that will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends. Revealing his next project, PC Sreeram wrote: "Waiting to start work after a long gap due to this corona. Hope the world will be better place for all of us." (sic)

Check out the post:

My next project after the lock down is over will be with Gautham Menon for a web series. It’s for Amazon . Waiting to start work after a long gap due to this corona.

Hope the world will be better place for all of us .@menongautham — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) June 18, 2020

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Releases Her First Look From The Amazon Prime Video Original 'Penguin'

The untitled Amazon Prime series will mark PC Sreeram's digital debut. Meanwhile, Gautham Menon has a few digital projects in his kitty. He is reportedly working on a Netflix anthology, and is also looking at producing exclusive content for the digital medium. The forthcoming series also marks the first collaboration of PC Sreeram and Gautham Menon.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's 'Ishaqzaade' And Other Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

After seeking the state government's permission, Kollywood will return to making cinema soon. PC Sreeram, who is in quarantine, is awaiting for the lockdown to ease to begin work on Telugu movie Rang De. The movie stars Niithin, Keerthy Suresh and Rajveer Ankur Singh. The shooting of the upcomer is stalled reportedly due to the on-going lockdown. However, reports have it that the film will go on-floor soon after the lockdown ends.

Besides the upcoming film, PC Sreeram will soon reunite with R Balki for an untitled movie. The two were discussing the forthcoming film in their latest video call. According to reports, R Balki is currently writing the script for the upcoming film, which is reported to go on floors soon after the lockdown ends.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Race 3' And Other Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Also Read | PC Sreeram Discloses His Quarantine Watch List, Mentions 'Money Heist' And 'Sacred Games'

Meanwhile, Gautham Menon recently released his first shot-at-home short film. The movie, titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, reunited Trisha and Simbu after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (2010). On the work front, Gautham Menon is awaiting the release of Dhruva Natchathiram. The movie, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Ritu Varma in the lead, is reported to be in the post-production. Reports claim that the actors have started dubbing for the project that was stalled for a few years due to financial crisis.

According to media reports, Gautham Menon is working on a female-centric project with Anushka Shetty. According to reports, the movie will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Films International. However, the actors and the makers are yet to release an official statement about the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.