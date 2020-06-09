Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Race 3' And Other Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of a wide range of films and has time and again impressed the viewers with many of her performances in movies. She has been a part of commercially successful movies and many of those movies are available on various OTT platforms, like Amazon Prime Video. With all that said, here are Jacqueline Fernandez's movies that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video:

Jacqueline Fernandez's movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Race 3

Directed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman Khan, the 2018 action-thriller film features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles. The third instalment of the Race franchise shows Jacqueline Fernandez playing the role of Jessica Gomes, an Interpol officer. One of the major highlights of the film is the locations showcased. Many scenes have been shot in locations like Bangkok; Thailand, Abu Dhabi, Ladakh, Rajasthan, and many other places. The soundtrack of the movie, which has songs like Allah Duhai Hai, Race 3 Mashup turned out to smash-hit.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's Sun-kissed Photos That Are Unmissable; Check Out

Bangistan

Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Pulkit Samrat, Arya Babbar, Tomasz Karolak, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in prominent roles, this film is helmed by Karan Anshuman and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The movie features Jacqueline making a cameo appearance. Released in about 700 theatres in India, the movie received mixed reviews from critics. However, the film showcases some action sequences that received critical acclaim.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's 'A Flying Jatt': Memorable Dialogues From The Movie

Brothers

Featuring alongside Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez's Brother was one of her most critically acclaimed movies. It got released in the year 2015. The movie, which is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Endemol India, is the remake of an American film titled Warrior, which got released in the year 2011.

Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen essaying the role of Jenny Fernandes in the flick. One of the major highlights of the film was the action and stunt sequences. Special professionals like Eric Brown and Justin Yu choreographed the movie's stunt sequences. Other major highlight was the soundtrack of the film that was composed by the prominent musical duos, Ajay-Atul. The lyrics of the songs were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Songs like Sapna Jahan and Mera Naam Mary Hai garnered widespread attention from the fans.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez And Katrina Kaif Rock Ruffled Dresses, Give Style Goals To All

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez Follows These Prominent Music Artists; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.