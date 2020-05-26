PC Sreeram Discloses His Quarantine Watch List, Mentions 'Money Heist' And 'Sacred Games'

PC Sreeram, in a recent media interview, revealed his quarantine watch list. He is currently hooked to web series and has finished watching Netflix series like Delhi Crime, Breaking Bad, and Money Heist.

Calling Breaking Bad interesting and Money Heist boring, PC Sreeram disclosed that he was disappointed by the second season of Sacred Games, which seemed to him like a commercial film. Further in the interview, PC Sreeram revealed that besides catching up on web series, the cinematographer is currently cleaning the negatives of all his movies, a task he seems to love.

PC Sreeram and R Balki discussed work over a video call recently, a clip of which was posted by the lensman on his social media. Sharing a video from their chat, PC Sreeram wrote: "#socialdistancing #lockdown Day 56 Quarantine days. Discussion with Director Balki on our next project on face FaceTime.."(sic). Check out the video here:

#socialdistancing #lockdown Day 56



Quarantine days .

Discussion with Director Balki on our next project on face FaceTime.. pic.twitter.com/DL8rC43E4d — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) May 19, 2020

What's next for PC Sreeram?

PC Sreeram is currently working on Venky Atluri's Rang De. The movie stars Niithin, Keerthy Suresh and Rajveer Ankur Singh, and in the lead is on the floor. The shooting of the upcomer is reportedly stalled due to the on-going lockdown. However, reports have it that the film will go on-floor soon after the lockdown ends.

Besides the upcoming film, PC Sreeram will soon reunite with R Balki for an untitled movie. The two were discussing the forthcoming film in their latest video call. According to reports, R Balki is currently writing the script for the upcoming film, which is reported to go on floors soon after the lockdown ends.

In the past, PC Sreeram and R Balki have collaborated for superhit movies like Cheeni Kum, Alai Payuthey, and Shamitabh among others. The two last worked in Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor starrer Pad Man. The movie released in 2018, raking in big numbers at the box office and also managed to get rave reviews from the critics.

