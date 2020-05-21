'Why Are All Hyped Indian Web Series So Dark And Violent?' Asks Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

The arrival of streaming platforms in recent years has led to netizens enjoying web series and films across languages, countries and genres. Many of these ventures have enjoyed tremendous fan following, with dialogues going viral and memes surfacing too. As far as Indian web series is concerned, it perhaps wouldn’t be wrong to say that ones involving action have been more popular.

READ: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Uninstalls Swiggy Food App Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Here's Why

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was not pleased with this genre of content and took a dig at it recently. The actor-singer took to Twitter to call them ‘hyped’. The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na star asked why such shows were ‘so dark and violent.’ She added that it was ‘not cool.’

Here’s the tweet

Why are all the hyped Indian web series so dark and violent? 🙄 Not cool — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 20, 2020



Some netizens agreed with her comment, while others felt the ‘formula’ seemed to be working well on the platform. Others named some of the other genre shows that they felt were good.

These webseries r actually glorifying and glamorising crime which is really bad... — 🅱️🅰️🅱️🅰️....Ⓜ️SDian (@vikshi1311) May 20, 2020

Dark, gory violent scenes and full of abuses!!! Wonder why!!! — Somil Agrawal (@somilagrawal) May 20, 2020

It's nt true many light comedy romantic web series are also equally watched and appreciated like Kota factory , panchayat , made in heaven , inside edge ,

It's just our censor doesn't allow blood and gore with abuses in big screen they r much talked about — Marwadi (@intolerantdude) May 21, 2020

Valid observation. But that is what sells . Think ‘narcos’ ‘ breaking bad’ ‘ money heist ‘ .... all negative series that seem to run well — navin (@navindutt) May 21, 2020

Violence sells. — CarcinoJainic (@6arb0ndi0xyjain) May 20, 2020

That according to them is called 'Different' and 'Out of the box liberal thinking'!! — 🇮🇳 𝓪𝓳𝓲𝓽 🌤️☀️ (@_A_j_i_t) May 20, 2020

Though not direct, but Suchitra might have taken a dig at Paatal Lok. There’s no doubt that it is the most talked-about Indian web series at the moment. The Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer too is a thriller, dealing with a dark plot revolving around an assassination and involves violence.

READ: Kaveri 'disappointed' With Being 'dragged' In Parents Shekhar Kapur-Suchitra's Case

Not just has the Anushka Sharma-produced show being praised by numerous celebrities, there have also been controversies surrounding it, right from a notice to the makers over casteist slurs or reduction in its rating on IMDb.

Before Paatal Lok, other web series that dealt with a ‘dark’ plot like Sacred Games and Mirzapur have been considered among the most popular Indian shows in the last few years. Right from some of the characters attaining cult status to their dialogues becoming a part of daily conversations, the shows might have overshadowed the other ventures at least in terms of popularity.

READ: Anushak Sharma Shares Bhumi Pednekar & Karan Wahi's Appreciation Posts On 'Paatal Lok'

READ: Anushka Sharma Supports 'good Boys' From 'Paatal Lok'; Says 'Working For Their Dignity'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.