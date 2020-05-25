Betaal Web Series Cast: List Of Actors And The Significance Of Their Characters

One of the most anticipated web-series of Netflix, Betaal, started streaming from May 24, 2020. The horror-thriller is directed by British writer-filmmaker Patrick Graham under the production banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The four-episode series has bagged a mixed review on the internet. Amid this, many of the actors of the series has left a lasting impression on the audience. Here is a list of the lead and supporting cast members and their previous works.

Betaal web-series cast members:

Viineet Kumar Singh as Sirohi

Actor Viineet Kumar, who was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh, is known for his performances in many critically acclaimed Bollywood films including Mukebaaz. In Betaal, he is seen playing the character of the second-in-command Vikram Sirohi, who leads the mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway with the Baaz squad.

Aahana Kumra as DC 'Ahlu' Ahluwalia

Aahana Kumra plays the character of a Deputy Commandant Ahluwalia at CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department) Baaz Squad in this series. She plays the role of a tough member of the Baaz Squad and Vikram Sirohi’s friend. In the series, she is often seen going against the order of her seniors to save her squad.

Suchitra Pillai as Commandant Tyagi

Suchitra Pillai essays the character of officer Tyagi, who is head of Baaz squad. As the series progresses, Tyagi is attacked by zombies in the tunnel. Tyagi is a grey character in the series.

Jitendra Joshi as Ajay Mudhalvan

The Sacred Games actor Jitendra Joshi is seen playing the character of a contractor Ajay Mudhalvan. He is a greedy contractor, who wants to complete the construction work before the visit of the state chief minister for the inauguration. He calls for help tp Tyagi and Sirohi to help him out for the same.

Manjiri Pupala as Puniya

Manjiri Pupala is a well-known Marathi actor-writer. In Betaal, she is seen playing the character of a tribal woman, Puniya. Puniya helps and guides Sirohi about the curse and Betaal dev, who is hidden inside the tunnel. Also, on the other side, Puniya is consumed by anger and hatred for the CIPD.

Jatin Goswami as Assad Akbar

Jatin Goswami is known for his portrayal in Nawazudiin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. He is seen playing the character of Assad Akhbar. He is a significant colleague of Vikram Sirohi and Dc Ahluwalia.

Richard Dillane as Colonel Lynedoch

Richard Dillane is a renowned British actor. He has worked in several web-series. In Betaal, he is seen playing Colonel Lynedoch. He is the leader and commander of the British Zombie army. He desires to rule India again. Vikram and the Baaz squad learn about him after they successfully open the tunnel.

Apart from these actors, actors such as Siddharth Menon, Yashwant Wasnik, Savita Bajaj, Meenal Kapoor, Ankur Vikal, and Syna Anand, among many others, also portrayed significant characters in the series.

