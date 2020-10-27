Pearle Maaney Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Vagamon And Looks Radiant In A Black Dress

TV celebs Pearle Maaney and Srinish Aravind fell for each other during their stint in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. After the show, both got married and they recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Now, the couple is eagerly waiting for their first baby.

From flaunting the baby bump to posing for some romantic pictures together, the parents-to-be are loving this new phase to the fullest. Recently, Pearle Maaney has shared a new picture wherein she can be seen flaunting the baby bump. She is enjoying her maternity phase as she is set to embrace motherhood.

Mom-to-be Pearle Maaney is baby mooning in style and her latest photo is too beautiful to miss. The beauty looks gorgeous and is acing the maternity style in an all-black dress. Flaunting her baby bump, the mommy-to-be can be seen enjoying every bit of nature as she spends time with her husband at Vagamon.

Pearle Maaney recently also penned down a beautiful note for her husband Srinish Aravind. In her long Instagram post, she shared how her husband has been taking care of her all the time. She penned that she was always safe in his arms. She continued saying that her husband took care of her and made sure that she was happy all the time, not allowing her to watch negative movies or news.

She described how he took care of her every time she was feeling sick. He took care of her in every possible way and made sure she ate and drank healthy, reminding her of taking her medicines on time. He also reminded her of how beautiful she was. He was always there for her and told her to follow her dreams. He had tears of joy when Pearle had her first scan. She said that the list would go on.

On the work front, Pearle Maaney was hosting the Funny Nights with Pearle Maaney. The host has quit soon after getting pregnant. Comedian Suraj Venjaramoodu is presently hosting the show with Nayika Nayakan fame Malavika Krishnadas.

